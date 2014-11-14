Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2370: test and evaluation

RA covering the management, and conduct, of air system test and evaluation activity.

Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 31 December 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

RA 2370: test and evaluation

Ref: Issue 5 PDF, 201KB, 12 pages

Application for test and evaluation endorsement

Ref: Version 1 MS Word Document, 44.6KB

Application for test and evaluation endorsement

Ref: Version 1. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 42.6KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Last updated 31 December 2020

  1. RA 2370 issue 5 and the application for test and evaluation endorsement version 1 have been published under NAA 20/50.

  2. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/21.

  3. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/26.

  4. First published.

