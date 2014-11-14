Regulatory Article (RA) 2135: aircrew medical requirements
RA covering aircrew medical requirements required by the MAA regulatory publications in order to carry out duties as authorised.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 6 October 2020 + show all updates
-
Issue 9 has been published under NAA 20/31.
-
Issue 8 has been published under NAA 19/22.
-
Issue 7 has been published under NAA 18/17.
-
Issue 6 has been published under NAA 16/12.
-
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 15/28. Title has also changed to aircrew medical requirements
-
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 15/01
-
First published.