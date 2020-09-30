Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2357: troop insertions and extraction systems

RA covering the use of troop insertions and extraction systems.

30 September 2020
31 March 2025 — See all updates

RA 2357: troop insertions and extraction systems

Ref: Issue 2

PDF, 156 KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 30 September 2020
  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 25/15.

  2. First published.

