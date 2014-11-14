Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2101: aircrew qualifications

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
14 November 2014
29 September 2023 — See all updates

Ref: Issue 7

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Last updated 29 September 2023 + show all updates

  1. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 23/50

  2. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 22/22.

  3. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 19/20.

  4. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/09.

  5. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/02.

  6. First published.

