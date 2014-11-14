Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2307: rules of the air

RA covering the rules of the air.

RA 2307: rules of the air

Ref: Issue 9 PDF, 304KB, 16 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 9 has been published under NAA 21/30.

  2. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 18/10.

  3. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 16/15.

  4. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 15/15

  5. Updated this RA to Issue 5.

  6. This document has been amended to comply with CAA Safety Notice 2014/010 (http://www.caa.co.uk/docs/33/SafetyNotice2014010.pdf)

  7. First published.

