Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 2335: flying displays and flypasts
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 2000 series: flying regulations (FLY)
- 14 November 2014
- 3 May 2017, see all updates
RA covering flying display organisation, management, participation, display crew training and separation distances, minima and restrictions.
Documents
RA 2335: flying displays and flypasts
Ref: Issue 7 PDF, 204KB
Form 1: flying display notification form
Ref: If filling out this form on a Mac, the email button at the bottom of the form will not work. Please save a copy and email directly to DSA-MAA-Display@mod.uk PDF, 1.83MB, 1 page
Form 2: foreign military application
MS Word Document, 101KB
Form 3: post foreign military display validation form
PDF, 469KB, 1 page
Form 4: flying display director post-display feedback form
PDF, 92.3KB, 4 pages
Form 5: public display authority form
MS Word Document, 52.5KB
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published: 14 November 2014
Updated: 3 May 2017
- Issue 7 has been published under NAA 17/13.
- RA 2335 Annex A - D have now been created in word format which has enabled them to be completed electronically (save and print functionality enabled).
- Issue 6 been published under NAA 16/06.
- Issue 5 has been published under NAA 15/12
- First published.