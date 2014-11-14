  1. Home

Regulatory Article (RA) 2335: flying displays and flypasts

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
2000 series: flying regulations (FLY)
14 November 2014
3 May 2017, see all updates

RA covering flying display organisation, management, participation, display crew training and separation distances, minima and restrictions.

Documents

RA 2335: flying displays and flypasts

Ref: Issue 7 PDF, 204KB

Form 1: flying display notification form

Ref: If filling out this form on a Mac, the email button at the bottom of the form will not work. Please save a copy and email directly to DSA-MAA-Display@mod.uk PDF, 1.83MB, 1 page

Form 2: foreign military application

MS Word Document, 101KB

Form 3: post foreign military display validation form

PDF, 469KB, 1 page

Form 4: flying display director post-display feedback form

PDF, 92.3KB, 4 pages

Form 5: public display authority form

MS Word Document, 52.5KB

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

+ full page history

  1. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 17/13.
  2. RA 2335 Annex A - D have now been created in word format which has enabled them to be completed electronically (save and print functionality enabled).
  3. Issue 6 been published under NAA 16/06.
  4. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 15/12
  5. First published.

