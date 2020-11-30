Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1160: the defence air environment operating framework

RA introducing the Defence Air Environment Operating Categories, the Sponsor’s responsibilities and a revised Certificate of Usage.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
30 November 2020
Last updated
30 September 2024 — See all updates

Documents

RA 1160: the defence air environment operating framework

Ref: Issue 2

PDF, 582 KB, 8 pages

certificate of usage as a military-registered civilian-owned aircraft

Ref: Version 4

MS Word Document, 67.5 KB

certificate of usage as a military-registered civilian-owned aircraft (open format)

Ref: Version 4. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above.

PDF, 69.5 KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 30 November 2020
Last updated 30 September 2024 + show all updates

  1. Issue 2 of RA 1160 and Version 4 of RA 1160 Template (Certificate of Usage) have been published under NAA 24/44.

  2. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content