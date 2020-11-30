Regulatory Article (RA) 1160: the defence air environment operating framework
RA introducing the Defence Air Environment Operating Categories, the Sponsor’s responsibilities and a revised Certificate of Usage.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Updates to this page
Last updated 30 September 2024 + show all updates
-
Issue 2 of RA 1160 and Version 4 of RA 1160 Template (Certificate of Usage) have been published under NAA 24/44.
-
First published.