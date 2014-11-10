Regulatory Article (RA) 1240: chartering of civilian air systems for military purposes
To improve consistency, clarity and coherence, the regulatory requirements of this RA have been incorporated into RA 1167. This RA has therefore been withdrawn.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.