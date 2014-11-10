Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1240: chartering of civilian air systems for military purposes

To improve consistency, clarity and coherence, the regulatory requirements of this RA have been incorporated into RA 1167. This RA has therefore been withdrawn.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
10 November 2014
Last updated
31 March 2025 — See all updates

Documents

RA 1240: chartering of civilian air systems for military purposes

Ref: Issue 5

PDF, 84.6 KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 31 March 2025 show all updates

  1. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 25/07.

  2. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 20/36.

  3. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/40.

  4. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 17/35.

  5. First published.

