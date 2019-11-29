Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1166: UK civil-registered aircraft utilized and piloted by the Ministry of Defence

RA covering the introduction of a process to determine the regulatory framework to be applied when the MOD intends to utilize civil-registered Aircraft.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
29 November 2019
Last updated
29 September 2023 — See all updates

Documents

RA 1166: UK civil-registered aircraft utilized and piloted by the Ministry of Defence

Ref: Issue 2

PDF, 194 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 29 November 2019
Last updated 29 September 2023 + show all updates

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 23/40

  2. First published.

Related content