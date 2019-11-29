Regulatory Article (RA) 1166: UK civil-registered aircraft utilized and piloted by the Ministry of Defence
RA covering the introduction of a process to determine the regulatory framework to be applied when the MOD intends to utilize civil-registered Aircraft.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
