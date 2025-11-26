Policy paper

Prime Minister's strategic steer to the nuclear sector

Following the Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce review, the Prime Minister issued a strategic steer calling for system-wide reset to accelerate safe and efficient delivery through proportionate regulation and stronger collaboration.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
26 November 2025

Prime Minister's strategic steer to the nuclear sector following the 2025 Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce's Review

This strategic steer sets out the government’s priorities for modernising and expanding the UK’s civil and defence nuclear programmes.

It calls for urgent action to embed principles of efficient delivery, uncompromising safety, and a ‘one-team’ regulatory approach across strategies and operations, ensuring timely, cost-effective delivery while maintaining public trust and national security.

International engagement and streamlined regulation will underpin efforts to deliver a resilient, low-carbon energy future and strengthen the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

The steer follows the 2025 Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce Review.

