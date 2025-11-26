Prime Minister's strategic steer to the nuclear sector
Following the Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce review, the Prime Minister issued a strategic steer calling for system-wide reset to accelerate safe and efficient delivery through proportionate regulation and stronger collaboration.
This strategic steer sets out the government’s priorities for modernising and expanding the UK’s civil and defence nuclear programmes.
It calls for urgent action to embed principles of efficient delivery, uncompromising safety, and a ‘one-team’ regulatory approach across strategies and operations, ensuring timely, cost-effective delivery while maintaining public trust and national security.
International engagement and streamlined regulation will underpin efforts to deliver a resilient, low-carbon energy future and strengthen the UK’s nuclear deterrent.
The steer follows the 2025 Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce Review.