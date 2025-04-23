Independent report

Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce

The Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce will examine all aspects of the regulation of civil and defence nuclear.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Ministry of Defence
Published
23 April 2025

Documents

Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce: role and membership

HTML

Details

The Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce has been established to examine:

  • the suitability of the existing regulatory framework(s)
  • relevant legislation and supporting guidance
  • the scope and capacity of regulatory bodies
  • the expectations on regulatory outcomes
  • the culture and processes within the nuclear sector
  • support for innovation and the deployment of new nuclear
  • international harmonisation of regulatory approaches
  • align with international standards

We expect to publish our recommendations here by Autumn 2025.

We have launched a call for evidence to support the Taskforce.

Updates to this page

Published 23 April 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page