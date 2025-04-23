Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce
The Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce will examine all aspects of the regulation of civil and defence nuclear.
Documents
Details
The Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce has been established to examine:
- the suitability of the existing regulatory framework(s)
- relevant legislation and supporting guidance
- the scope and capacity of regulatory bodies
- the expectations on regulatory outcomes
- the culture and processes within the nuclear sector
- support for innovation and the deployment of new nuclear
- international harmonisation of regulatory approaches
- align with international standards
We expect to publish our recommendations here by Autumn 2025.
We have launched a call for evidence to support the Taskforce.