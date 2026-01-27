Guidance

Nutrient profiling model 2018

Updated model (not yet applied to policy) used to classify foods and drinks based on their nutritional composition.

Department of Health and Social Care
27 January 2026

Nutrient profiling model 2018: technical guidance

Nutrient profiling model 2018: fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds definitions

Nutrient profiling model 2018: worked examples and further advice on calculations

The UK nutrient profiling model (NPM) 2018 is a tool that determines what are ‘less healthy’ foods and drinks by calculating the beneficial and less beneficial nutrients in these products and producing a score.

The NPM 2018 is an update of the NPM 2004 to 2005, which was reviewed and consulted on in 2018 in response to changes in dietary recommendations. See the outcome document on the UK nutrient profiling model 2018 review consultation page.

The NPM 2018 guidance documents on this page have been published for reference. The NPM 2018 is not yet applied to policy.

This publication contains:

  • technical guidance
  • fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds definitions
  • worked examples and further advice about calculations

