Nutrient profiling model 2004 to 2005

Current model used to classify foods and drinks based on their nutritional composition.

Department of Health and Social Care
14 January 2011
27 January 2026 — See all updates

Nutrient profiling model 2004 to 2005: technical guidance

PDF, 138 KB, 18 pages

The UK nutrient profiling model (NPM) 2004 to 2005 was developed by the Food Standards Agency as a tool to enable Ofcom, the broadcast regulator, to identify less healthy foods and drinks that are high in saturated fat, sugar or salt (HFSS).

The NPM was subject to rigorous scientific scrutiny, extensive consultation and review.

In April 2007, Ofcom introduced broadcasting restrictions to significantly reduce the exposure of children to television advertising of HFSS food and drink. Ofcom has used the NPM since then.

The NPM uses a scoring system which balances the contribution made by beneficial nutrients of food and drink products alongside the negative contributions from nutrients where intakes are higher than recommended, to provide an overall nutrient profiling score. This score indicates whether a food or drink can be advertised on TV during children’s viewing time.

Since then, the NPM 2004 to 2005 has had a wider scope. It now underpins the:

For more information on using the NPM in these, see:

The updated NPM 2018 was published in January 2026. The NPM 2018 is not yet applied to policy.

Published 14 January 2011
Last updated 27 January 2026 show all updates

  1. Updated title, summary and information in the 'Details' section to coincide with publishing ‘Nutrient profiling model 2018’.

  2. First published.

