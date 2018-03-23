UK nutrient profiling model 2018 review
Detail of outcome
The Department of Health and Social Care has accepted the nutrient profiling model (NPM) expert group recommendations that followed the 2018 consultation. The updated NPM is called the UK NPM 2018. This updated model reflects the latest dietary recommendations from the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition.
For more information on all of this, see the consultation outcome document. The outcome includes the NPM expert group’s response to the feedback received during consultation.
The NPM 2018 technical guidance is available on the Nutrient profiling model 2018 page. We have published the NPM 2018 guidance documents for reference. The NPM 2018 is not yet applied to policy.
A public consultation on applying the NPM 2018 to advertising and promotions restrictions will take place in 2026. This is part of the 10 Year Health Plan for England commitment to update the standards.
Feedback received
Detail of feedback received
The nutrient profiling model expert and reference groups received 42 responses.
Original consultation
Consultation description
Public Health England was asked by the Department of Health to review the UK nutrient profiling model to bring it in line with current UK dietary recommendations.
The review included developing a modified NPM (draft 2018 NPM).
The consultation sought your views on the modifications made to the UK NPM, specifically its alignment with current UK dietary recommendations.