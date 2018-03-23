UK nutrient profiling model 2018 review

The Department of Health and Social Care has accepted the nutrient profiling model ( NPM ) expert group recommendations that followed the 2018 consultation. The updated NPM is called the UK NPM 2018. This updated model reflects the latest dietary recommendations from the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition.

For more information on all of this, see the consultation outcome document. The outcome includes the NPM expert group’s response to the feedback received during consultation.

The NPM 2018 technical guidance is available on the Nutrient profiling model 2018 page. We have published the NPM 2018 guidance documents for reference. The NPM 2018 is not yet applied to policy.