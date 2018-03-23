Consultation outcome

UK nutrient profiling model 2018 review

Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England
23 March 2018
27 January 2026 — See all updates
UK nutrient profiling model: review and consultation outcome

The Department of Health and Social Care has accepted the nutrient profiling model (NPM) expert group recommendations that followed the 2018 consultation. The updated NPM is called the UK NPM 2018. This updated model reflects the latest dietary recommendations from the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition.

For more information on all of this, see the consultation outcome document. The outcome includes the NPM expert group’s response to the feedback received during consultation.

The NPM 2018 technical guidance is available on the Nutrient profiling model 2018 page. We have published the NPM 2018 guidance documents for reference. The NPM 2018 is not yet applied to policy.

A public consultation on applying the NPM 2018 to advertising and promotions restrictions will take place in 2026. This is part of the 10 Year Health Plan for England commitment to update the standards.

Feedback received

Consultation on the UK Nutrient Profiling Model 2018 review: summary of consultation responses

PDF, 281 KB, 10 pages

Consultation on the UK Nutrient Profiling Model 2018 review: consultation responses A to B

PDF, 661 KB, 50 pages

Consultation on the UK Nutrient Profiling Model 2018 review: consultation responses C to H

PDF, 973 KB, 57 pages

Consultation on the UK Nutrient Profiling Model 2018 review: consultation responses I to J

PDF, 2.99 MB, 71 pages

Consultation on the UK Nutrient Profiling Model 2018 review: consultation responses K to P

PDF, 523 KB, 50 pages

Consultation on the UK Nutrient Profiling Model 2018 review: consultation responses S to W

PDF, 491 KB, 25 pages

The nutrient profiling model expert and reference groups received 42 responses.

We are seeking views on the 2018 review of the UK nutrient profiling model.

Public Health England was asked by the Department of Health to review the UK nutrient profiling model to bring it in line with current UK dietary recommendations.

The review included developing a modified NPM (draft 2018 NPM).

The consultation sought your views on the modifications made to the UK NPM, specifically its alignment with current UK dietary recommendations.

Introduction to the consultation on the 2018 review of the UK Nutrient Profiling Model

Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2017829

PDF, 191 KB, 5 pages

Annex A: 2018 review of the UK Nutrient Profiling Model

Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2017829

PDF, 2.24 MB, 130 pages

Annex B: summary of peer reviewer comments and Nutrient Profiling Model expert group responses

Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2017829

PDF, 578 KB, 13 pages

Annex C: basis of the nutrient food component and scoring for the draft Nutrient Profiling Model

Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2017829

PDF, 276 KB, 1 page

