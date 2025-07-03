10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the future

The 10 Year Health Plan is part of the government’s health mission to build a health service fit for the future. It sets out how the government will reinvent the NHS through 3 radical shifts:

hospital to community

analogue to digital

sickness to prevention

To support the scale of change we need, the government will ensure the whole NHS is ready to deliver these 3 shifts at pace:

through a new operating model

by ushering in a new era of transparency

by creating a new workforce model with staff genuinely aligned with the future direction of reform

through a reshaped innovation strategy

by taking a different approach to NHS finances

The government committed to co-developing the plan with members of the public, health and care staff and partner organisations. To do this, Change NHS was launched on 21 October 2024 - the biggest ever conversation on the future of the NHS. Through Change NHS, the government received over a quarter of a million contributions from the public, health and care staff, health system leaders and organisations with an interest in health and care.