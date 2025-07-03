10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the future
Applies to England
The 10 Year Health Plan is part of the government’s health mission to build a health service fit for the future. It sets out how the government will reinvent the NHS through 3 radical shifts:
- hospital to community
- analogue to digital
- sickness to prevention
To support the scale of change we need, the government will ensure the whole NHS is ready to deliver these 3 shifts at pace:
- through a new operating model
- by ushering in a new era of transparency
- by creating a new workforce model with staff genuinely aligned with the future direction of reform
- through a reshaped innovation strategy
- by taking a different approach to NHS finances
The government committed to co-developing the plan with members of the public, health and care staff and partner organisations. To do this, Change NHS was launched on 21 October 2024 - the biggest ever conversation on the future of the NHS. Through Change NHS, the government received over a quarter of a million contributions from the public, health and care staff, health system leaders and organisations with an interest in health and care.
There is also an easy read version of the 10 Year Health Plan. An accessible HTML version of the full 10 Year Health Plan will be available shortly.