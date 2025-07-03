10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the future (easy read)
The 10 Year Health Plan for England says how we will fix the problems in the NHS to make it better for everyone.
Applies to England
Details
The government will do this with 3 big changes:
More healthcare in your neighbourhood and at home.
More technology to make it easier for you to see a doctor and get healthcare.
Helping you to stay as healthy as possible, like making it easier to choose healthier food and do more exercise.
Read more about this in the easy read guide to the 10 Year Health Plan.
There is more information in the non-easy read version of the 10 Year Health Plan.