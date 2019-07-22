Corporate report

NSS and SDSR 2015: Third Annual Report

The National Security Strategy and Strategic Defence and Security Review Third Annual Report updates on progress made from SDSR 2015 and NSCR 2018 commitments.

Published 22 July 2019
National Security Strategy and Strategic Defence and Security Review - Third Annual Report

PDF, 1.12MB, 59 pages

This annual report sets out the government’s progress in implementing the key commitments made in the 2015 National Security Strategy and Strategic Defence and Security Review. It explains the government’s response to major developments with national security implications.

