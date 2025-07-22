ME/CFS: the final delivery plan
The final delivery plan on myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), focusing on 3 main areas to improve care and support for those with ME/CFS.
Applies to England
This document is the final delivery plan on ME/CFS and was developed in consultation with a wide range of government, NHS and external stakeholders, including some who will be responsible for its delivery. The content of the plan was primarily informed by the responses to the public consultation on the interim delivery plan, which were carefully considered and assessed for financial feasibility.
The plan focuses on 3 main areas where we are seeking to drive change to improve care and support for those with ME/CFS including:
- research
- attitudes and education
- living with ME/CFS
The plan includes specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) actions, and the plan includes tables summarising:
- actions and action owners
- progress updates (where relevant)
- measures of success or indicators of progress
- proposed delivery timelines across the 3 themes