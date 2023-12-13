Guidance

LGBT veterans: Apply for restorative measures

Guidance on non-financial restorative measures for LGBT veterans.

Ministry of Defence
13 December 2023

Restorative measures application and registration of interest - form

Restorative measures application and registration of interest - for persons of sufficient interest - form

Guidance about the non-financial restorative measures for LGBT veterans including eligibility requirements, the application process and timelines.

The FAQ document provides information about the LGBT Veterans Independent Review, and support, services and restorative measures available for LGBT Veterans.

Access the LGBT veterans: testimony template for guidance on how to submit your testimony.

