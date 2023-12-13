LGBT veterans: Apply for restorative measures
Guidance on non-financial restorative measures for LGBT veterans.
Restorative measures application and registration of interest - form
Restorative measures application and registration of interest - for persons of sufficient interest - form
Guidance about the non-financial restorative measures for LGBT veterans including eligibility requirements, the application process and timelines.
The FAQ document provides information about the LGBT Veterans Independent Review, and support, services and restorative measures available for LGBT Veterans.
Access the LGBT veterans: testimony template for guidance on how to submit your testimony.