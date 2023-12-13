LGBT veterans: testimony template
A template to use when submitting testimony to the Ministry of Defence, following recommendation 49 of the LGBT Veterans Independent Review.
Documents
Details
The testimony template gives guidance to affected veterans or Persons of Sufficient Interest who did not respond to the LGBT Veterans Independent Review on how to submit their testimony. These testimonies will form part of the historic record.
Please only complete submit testimony if you were:
- impacted by the ban on LGBT personnel in the UK’s Armed Forces between 1967 and 2000; or
- a Person of Sufficient Interest to a veteran impacted by the ban while serving between 1967 and 2000