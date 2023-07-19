Independent report

LGBT Veterans Independent Review

Independent Review into the service and experience of LGBT veterans who served prior to 2000.

From:
Ministry of Defence and LGBT Veterans Independent Review
Documents

LGBT Veterans Independent Review

PDF, 8.26 MB, 270 pages

'Isolated No More' - Art by David Tovey

JPEG, 5.28 MB

LGBT Veterans Independent Review - analysis report

PDF, 2 MB, 133 pages

Details

In January 2022, the government published the ‘Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan: 2022 to 2024’, which committed to “… deliver an independent review into the impact of pre-2000 practices on LGBT veterans”. To deliver this, Defence and the Office for Veterans’ Affairs co-commissioned the LGBT Veterans Independent Review, chaired by Lord Etherton, in 2022.

The review’s final report provides the government with a better understanding of the experiences, impacts and implications of the policy and several recommendations for the government to consider.

