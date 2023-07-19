LGBT Veterans Independent Review
Independent Review into the service and experience of LGBT veterans who served prior to 2000.
Documents
Details
In January 2022, the government published the ‘Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan: 2022 to 2024’, which committed to “… deliver an independent review into the impact of pre-2000 practices on LGBT veterans”. To deliver this, Defence and the Office for Veterans’ Affairs co-commissioned the LGBT Veterans Independent Review, chaired by Lord Etherton, in 2022.
The review’s final report provides the government with a better understanding of the experiences, impacts and implications of the policy and several recommendations for the government to consider.
Last updated 19 July 2023 + show all updates
Added 'LGBT Veterans Independent Review - analysis report'.
First published.