Veterans of the LGBT Ban: Qualification of administrative discharge and restoration of rank

This page provides guidance about the restorative measures on qualifying administrative discharges and restoring rank in connection with the Ban on LGBT personnel between 1967 and 2000.

The page also includes relevant policies, guidance for decision makers and frequently asked questions.

Affected veterans can apply for these measures alongside other new restorative measures. To find out about the new restorative measures available and how to apply visit LGBT veterans: support and next steps.

If you have already applied for restorative measures, and would like to update your application to include the qualification of administrative discharge and/or restoration of rank, contact LGBT-RestorativeAction@MOD.gov.uk.

These and other measures are also available to pre-1967 veterans. For more information, visit Pre-1967 LGBT veterans: apply for restorative measures.