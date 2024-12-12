Guidance on non-financial restorative measures available for veterans who served before 1967 who were impacted by the historic law prohibiting same-sex sexual activity. This includes eligibility requirements, the application processes and timelines.

‘Pre-1967 LGBT veterans: apply for restorative measures’ provides guidance on the restorative measures available for affected veterans who served before 1967. To make it easier to apply, the restorative measures have been separated into two sections:

1. new restorative measures

2. pre-existing restorative measures

New restorative measures



These restorative measures have been extended to include pre-1967 veterans impacted by the historic law, having initially been recommended in the LGBT Veterans Independent Review for veterans affected by the Ban between 1967 and 2000.

The new restorative measures for pre-1967 veterans are:

qualification of administrative discharge

restoration of rank

replacement discharge papers (Certificate of Service)

publication of former officers’ service details in The Gazette

If you are eligible, two forms can be completed depending on who is applying:

The time it will take to process your application will depend on the measures you’re applying for. All applicants should be contacted by Defence within six months of applying.

Pre-existing restorative measures

These measures have different application processes to the new restorative measures.

You can apply for them using the following application forms and processes: