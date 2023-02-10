Guidance

International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector

Information on the £15 million fund to help tackle the barriers of international recruitment, while upholding ethical recruitment and employment practices.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 February 2023

Applies to England

International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector: guidance for local authorities

International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector: application form

International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector: application form

Details

This guidance is for local authorities and adult social care providers.

In February 2022 care workers were added to the Health and Care Worker visa shortage occupation list, enabling these roles to be recruited from overseas.

Government can confirm that it is making £15 million available over 2023 to 2024 to help support international recruitment within the adult social care sector.

The aim of this fund is to promote collaborative arrangements which reduce administrative complexity and burden, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) providers. For example, the local support arrangements may offer providers help with:

  • identifying overseas candidates
  • completing sponsorship licence and visa applications
  • onboarding
  • ongoing support for international recruits

