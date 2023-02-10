International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector
Information on the £15 million fund to help tackle the barriers of international recruitment, while upholding ethical recruitment and employment practices.
Applies to England
This guidance is for local authorities and adult social care providers.
In February 2022 care workers were added to the Health and Care Worker visa shortage occupation list, enabling these roles to be recruited from overseas.
Government can confirm that it is making £15 million available over 2023 to 2024 to help support international recruitment within the adult social care sector.
The aim of this fund is to promote collaborative arrangements which reduce administrative complexity and burden, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) providers. For example, the local support arrangements may offer providers help with:
- identifying overseas candidates
- completing sponsorship licence and visa applications
- onboarding
- ongoing support for international recruits
