Code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel

The code of practice promotes high standards of ethical practice in the international recruitment and employment of health and social care personnel. It also sets out the UK’s approach to supporting health and social care systems and workforce, alongside safeguards on active recruitment from countries with the most pressing universal health coverage related health and social care workforce needs.

It is aimed at all health or social care organisations or recruitment agencies undertaking international recruitment.

It is based on the principles set out in the World Health Organisation (WHO) global code of practice on the international recruitment of health personnel. It refers to the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguard List of countries which must not be actively targeted by health or social care recruiters unless there is a government-to-government agreement in place to allow managed recruitment on the terms of the agreement.