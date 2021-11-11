Policy paper

Memorandum of understanding between the UK and the Philippines on healthcare cooperation

MoU between the governments of the Philippines and the UK on the recruitment of Filipino nurses and other healthcare professionals in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 November 2021

Memorandum of understanding on the recruitment of Filipino healthcare professionals between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the framework under which nurses and other healthcare professionals from the Philippines will be recruited to the UK.

The MoU includes:

  • areas of cooperation
  • recruitment
  • protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare of workers
  • the setting up of a joint committee to oversee the implementation and interpretation of the MoU

See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.

