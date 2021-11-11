Memorandum of understanding between the UK and the Philippines on healthcare cooperation
MoU between the governments of the Philippines and the UK on the recruitment of Filipino nurses and other healthcare professionals in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.
Documents
Details
This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the framework under which nurses and other healthcare professionals from the Philippines will be recruited to the UK.
The MoU includes:
- areas of cooperation
- recruitment
- protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare of workers
- the setting up of a joint committee to oversee the implementation and interpretation of the MoU
See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.