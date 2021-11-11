Policy paper

Bilateral agreement between the UK and Kenya on healthcare workforce collaboration

Bilateral agreement between the governments of the UK and Kenya on the recruitment of Kenyan healthcare workers in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 November 2021

Documents

Bilateral agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kenya and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for collaboration on healthcare workforce (text only)

HTML

Bilateral agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kenya and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for collaboration on healthcare workforce (signed)

PDF, 584KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This bilateral agreement sets out the framework under which nurses and other healthcare professionals from Kenya will be recruited to the UK.

The bilateral agreement includes sections on:

  • areas of cooperation
  • recruitment
  • employment conditions
  • regulation of recruitment
  • the setting up of a joint committee to oversee the implementation and interpretation of the bilateral agreement

Supporting operational guidelines for the UK-Kenya bilateral agreement on health workforce recruitment are currently in development and will be published alongside the bilateral agreement in due course.

See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.

