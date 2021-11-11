Bilateral agreement between the UK and Kenya on healthcare workforce collaboration
Bilateral agreement between the governments of the UK and Kenya on the recruitment of Kenyan healthcare workers in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.
Details
This bilateral agreement sets out the framework under which nurses and other healthcare professionals from Kenya will be recruited to the UK.
The bilateral agreement includes sections on:
- areas of cooperation
- recruitment
- employment conditions
- regulation of recruitment
- the setting up of a joint committee to oversee the implementation and interpretation of the bilateral agreement
Supporting operational guidelines for the UK-Kenya bilateral agreement on health workforce recruitment are currently in development and will be published alongside the bilateral agreement in due course.
See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.