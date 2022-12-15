Applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad
Guidance for prospective international applicants for health and social care jobs in the UK.
Documents
Details
‘Applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad’ provides support for prospective overseas candidates when seeking jobs in the UK health or social care sectors. It includes information on:
- how to avoid scams
- working rights and standards
- what to consider when deciding whether to take a health or care job in the UK
- where to go for further guidance, support or help in the UK
The accompanying leaflet gives an overview of the main messages from the full guidance.
Other relevant guidance on GOV.UK includes:
Published 15 December 2022