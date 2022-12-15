Guidance

Applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad

Guidance for prospective international applicants for health and social care jobs in the UK.

Applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad

Advice to help you stay safe (leaflet - web version)

Advice to help you stay safe (leaflet - print version)

‘Applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad’ provides support for prospective overseas candidates when seeking jobs in the UK health or social care sectors. It includes information on:

  • how to avoid scams
  • working rights and standards
  • what to consider when deciding whether to take a health or care job in the UK
  • where to go for further guidance, support or help in the UK

The accompanying leaflet gives an overview of the main messages from the full guidance.

Other relevant guidance on GOV.UK includes:

