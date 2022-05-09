Policy paper

Memorandum of understanding between the UK and Sri Lanka on healthcare cooperation

MoU between the governments of Sri Lanka and the UK on the recruitment of Sri Lankan nurses and other healthcare professionals in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
9 May 2022

Documents

Memorandum of understanding on the recruitment of Sri Lankan healthcare professionals between the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (text only)

HTML

Memorandum of understanding on the recruitment of Sri Lankan healthcare professionals between the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (signed)

PDF, 3.6 MB, 5 pages

Details

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the framework under which nurses and other healthcare professionals from Sri Lanka will be recruited to the UK.

The MoU includes:

  • areas of cooperation
  • recruitment
  • establishment of a joint committee to oversee implementation of the provisions of the MoU

See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.

