Memorandum of understanding between the UK and Sri Lanka on healthcare cooperation
MoU between the governments of Sri Lanka and the UK on the recruitment of Sri Lankan nurses and other healthcare professionals in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.
This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the framework under which nurses and other healthcare professionals from Sri Lanka will be recruited to the UK.
The MoU includes:
- areas of cooperation
- recruitment
- establishment of a joint committee to oversee implementation of the provisions of the MoU
See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.