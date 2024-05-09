Guidance

International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector 2024 to 2025

Information on the £16 million support fund for regional partnerships to prevent and respond to exploitative employment practices of internationally recruited care staff.

Department of Health and Social Care
9 May 2024

Applies to England

International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector 2024 to 2025: guidance for local authorities

International recruitment fund for the adult social care sector 2024 to 2025: application form

Details

This guidance is for regional and sub regional partnerships to develop solutions to prevent and respond to exploitative employment practices in their areas and support continuity of care provision. £16 million is available to regional partnerships over 2024 to 2025.

Over the past year we have seen a rise in reports of unethical employment practices in the sector. The government is committed to:

  • continuing to use international recruitment to support the adult social care workforce
  • increasing its focus on ensuring the ethical and sustainable employment of international recruits within the care system
