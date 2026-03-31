Independent report

Independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism: interim report

Interim report outlining progress on the independent review into the prevalence and support for mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
31 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism: interim report

PDF, 1.73 MB, 85 pages

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Details

This interim report sets out progress made on the independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism, including:

  • the main findings from the evidence so far, including gaps and uncertainties
  • what the review has learned from engagement and how different evidence is interpreted
  • priorities and questions for the next phase of the review

HTML and easy read versions of this interim report will be available soon.

Updates to this page

Published 31 March 2026

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