Independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism: interim report
Interim report outlining progress on the independent review into the prevalence and support for mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This interim report sets out progress made on the independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism, including:
- the main findings from the evidence so far, including gaps and uncertainties
- what the review has learned from engagement and how different evidence is interpreted
- priorities and questions for the next phase of the review
HTML and easy read versions of this interim report will be available soon.