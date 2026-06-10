Looking into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism (easy read)
This report explains the progress of a review about mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The government has asked a team of people to look into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.
The team of people don’t work for the government so the review is independent.
This report is about the progress of the review.
It explains:
- what the evidence says so far
- things we do not know yet
- what people have told the review
- what the review will look at next
This is an easy read version of the Independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism: interim report.