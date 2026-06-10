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Independent report

Looking into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism (easy read)

This report explains the progress of a review about mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 June 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Looking into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism (easy read)

PDF, 5.61 MB, 26 pages

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Looking into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism (easy read - text only)

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The government has asked a team of people to look into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism.

The team of people don’t work for the government so the review is independent.

This report is about the progress of the review.

It explains:

  • what the evidence says so far
  • things we do not know yet
  • what people have told the review
  • what the review will look at next

This is an easy read version of the Independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism: interim report.

Updates to this page

Published 10 June 2026

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