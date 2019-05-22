Health matters: life course approach to prevention

A person’s physical and mental health and wellbeing are influenced throughout life by the wider determinants of health, which are a diverse range of social, economic and environmental factors, alongside behavioural risk factors which often cluster in the population, reflecting real lives.

This resource for NHS and public health professionals focuses on the life course approach to preventing ill health and explores the evidence base. Addressing health inequalities is important to this approach, which aims to give people fairer life chances across the life course and over the generations. The resource signposts to evidence-based interventions and tools, as well as to evaluation and monitoring techniques.