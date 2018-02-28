Having a child through surrogacy
Information for intended parents, surrogates and health professionals about the surrogacy process in England and Wales.
Documents
Details
These documents explain how surrogates and intended parents can start a family through a surrogacy arrangement in England and Wales.
The guidance also sets out best practice for healthcare professionals providing care to people having a child through surrogacy.
Last updated 23 July 2021 + show all updates
-
The guidance has been updated to include an additional national altruistic surrogacy organisation.
-
The guidance has been updated to reflect a change in legislation, made in January 2019. The change to the Human Fertilisation & Embryology Act 2008 allowed an individual applicant to obtain a parental order, which transfers legal parenthood after a surrogacy arrangement.
-
First published.