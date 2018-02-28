Guidance

Having a child through surrogacy

Information for intended parents, surrogates and health professionals about the surrogacy process in England and Wales.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
28 February 2018
Last updated
23 July 2021 — See all updates
Applies to:
Wales and England

Documents

The surrogacy pathway: surrogacy and the legal process for intended parents and surrogates in England and Wales

HTML

The surrogacy pathway: surrogacy and the legal process for intended parents and surrogates in England and Wales

PDF, 265KB, 26 pages

Care in surrogacy: guidance for the care of surrogates and intended parents in surrogate births in England and Wales

HTML

Care in surrogacy: guidance for the care of surrogates and intended parents in surrogate births in England and Wales

PDF, 239KB, 23 pages

Details

These documents explain how surrogates and intended parents can start a family through a surrogacy arrangement in England and Wales.

The guidance also sets out best practice for healthcare professionals providing care to people having a child through surrogacy.

Published 28 February 2018
Last updated 23 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. The guidance has been updated to include an additional national altruistic surrogacy organisation.

  2. The guidance has been updated to reflect a change in legislation, made in January 2019. The change to the Human Fertilisation & Embryology Act 2008 allowed an individual applicant to obtain a parental order, which transfers legal parenthood after a surrogacy arrangement.

  3. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do