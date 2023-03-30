Green social prescribing: perceptions among clinicians and the public

Green social prescribing ( GSP ) is the practice of supporting people to engage in nature-based interventions and activities to improve their mental health. Social prescribing link workers (and other trusted professionals in allied roles) connect people to community groups and agencies for practical and emotional support, based on a ‘what matters to you’ conversation.

Preventing and tackling mental ill-health through green social prescribing is a cross-government project that was launched in October 2020. By effectively implementing GSP , the project aims to:

improve mental health outcomes

reduce health inequalities

reduce demand on the health and social care system

develop best practice at a local level

This project is led by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and other project partners include the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ), NHS England, Natural England, National Academy for Social Prescribing, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities and Sport England.

DHSC lead on the national research aspect of the project and among other pieces of research, have commissioned IFF Research to undertake perceptions research that helps us understand the barriers and enablers in terms of patient and clinician attitudes towards GSP for supporting mental health, including differences across demographic groups.​

Clinicians include GPs, mental health specialists, advance nurse practitioners, community psychiatry nurses and so on, as well as commissioners of services.