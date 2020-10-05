Green social prescribing: call for expressions of interest
Expressions of interest for a project which aims to improve people’s mental health through green social prescribing.
Documents
Details
In July 2020, Environment Secretary George Eustice announced a £4million investment for a cross-government project aimed at ‘Preventing and tackling mental ill health through green social prescribing’.
As part of the project, we invite Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) and Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships (STPs) leads to submit an expression of interest to become a ‘test and learn’ site for the project.
The test and learn site aims to test how to increase use and connectivity to green social prescribing in England in order to:
- improve mental health outcomes
- reduce health inequalities
- reduce demand on the health and social care system
EOIs should be made in partnership with ICS/STP leads, natural environment sector leads and other key stakeholders, such as local authorities, voluntary and community sector organisations and public health.