Green social prescribing: call for expressions of interest

In July 2020, Environment Secretary George Eustice announced a £4million investment for a cross-government project aimed at ‘Preventing and tackling mental ill health through green social prescribing’.

As part of the project, we invite Integrated Care Systems ( ICSs ) and Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships ( STPs ) leads to submit an expression of interest to become a ‘test and learn’ site for the project.

The test and learn site aims to test how to increase use and connectivity to green social prescribing in England in order to:

improve mental health outcomes

reduce health inequalities

reduce demand on the health and social care system

EOIs should be made in partnership with ICS/STP leads, natural environment sector leads and other key stakeholders, such as local authorities, voluntary and community sector organisations and public health.