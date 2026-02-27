Policy paper

England Rare Diseases Action Plan 2026

The fifth action plan shows how the Department of Health and Social Care and delivery partners are implementing the UK Rare Diseases Framework in England.

Department of Health and Social Care and Ashley Dalton MP
27 February 2026

England Rare Diseases Action Plan 2026: main report

England Rare Diseases Action Plan 2026, annex A: actions and status

The UK government and devolved governments published the UK Rare Diseases Framework in January 2021.

The framework set out a shared vision for addressing health inequalities and improving the lives of people living with rare diseases across the UK.

We committed to publish action plans annually during the lifetime of the UK Rare Diseases Framework.

This action plan:

  • reports on progress against our existing 39 actions
  • introduces one new action

A simplified version will be published shortly.

Published 27 February 2026

