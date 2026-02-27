England Rare Diseases Action Plan 2026
The fifth action plan shows how the Department of Health and Social Care and delivery partners are implementing the UK Rare Diseases Framework in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The UK government and devolved governments published the UK Rare Diseases Framework in January 2021.
The framework set out a shared vision for addressing health inequalities and improving the lives of people living with rare diseases across the UK.
We committed to publish action plans annually during the lifetime of the UK Rare Diseases Framework.
This action plan:
- reports on progress against our existing 39 actions
- introduces one new action
A simplified version will be published shortly.