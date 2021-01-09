The UK Rare Diseases Framework lists the priorities and underlying strategic themes that detail how the UK will address the challenges faced by those living with rare diseases.

The UK Rare Diseases Framework outlines 4 high-level priorities for rare diseases in the UK over the next 5 years:

helping patients get a final diagnosis faster

increasing awareness of rare diseases among healthcare professionals

better coordination of care

improving access to specialist care, treatments and drugs

Nation-specific action plans will be developed within 2 years of the Framework publication that will detail the steps each administration will take to meet the shared priorities of the Framework.

The Department of Health and Social Care would like to thank the rare disease community and all stakeholders for their help in developing the Framework.