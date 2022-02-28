England Rare Diseases Action Plan 2022

The UK government and devolved administrations published the UK Rare Diseases Framework in January 2021, setting out a shared vision for addressing health inequalities and improving the lives of people living with rare diseases across the UK .

The framework outlined 4 key national priorities:

helping patients get a final diagnosis faster

increasing awareness among healthcare professionals

better co-ordination of care

improving access to specialist care, treatment and drugs

To turn this vision into action, each of the 4 UK nations has committed to developing nation-specific action plans detailing how these priorities will be addressed.

This is England’s first Rare Diseases Action Plan, developed together with delivery partners across the health system and in close consultation with the rare disease community. It sets out specific, measurable actions for the next year under each of the 4 priority areas, including the outcomes that we aim to achieve.

The second England Rare Diseases Action Plan will be published at the start of 2023 and will report on progress against the actions set out here, as well as proposing updated and new actions.