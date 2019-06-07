Guidance
Diabetic eye screening: identifying differences in grading outcomes
Quality assurance method used to compare grading outcomes between local diabetic eye screening providers.
Documents
Details
This publication describes the statistical method used to compare grading outcomes between local screening providers.
This identifies ‘atypical’ providers that have unusual grading outcomes and might need to improve grading before implementing extended 2-year intervals for people at low risk of developing diabetic retinopathy.
This method will form part of the quality measures for selecting providers that will be the ‘pathfinders’ for the extended screening intervals pathway.
Published 7 June 2019