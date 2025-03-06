Policy paper

Departmental minute on the COVID-19 spring 2025 vaccination programme

Departmental minute from the Department of Health and Social Care on the notification of contingent liability for the COVID-19 spring 2025 vaccination programme.

Department of Health and Social Care and Ashley Dalton MP
6 March 2025

Departmental minute from the Department of Health and Social Care: notification of contingent liability - COVID-19 spring 2025 vaccination programme

The advice on the COVID-19 vaccination programme for spring 2025 was published on 13 November 2024 by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

On 6 March 2025, Ashley Dalton MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention made a written ministerial statement about the contingent liability for the programme.

