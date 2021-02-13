Policy paper

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jobs with testing travel exemptions

People who do not have to take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 or after day 8 of quarantine.

Published 13 February 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

COVID-19: Jobs with testing travel exemptions

HTML

Details

Some people do not have to take a test for COVID-19 on or before day 2 or after day 8 of quarantine following international travel.

Different exemptions apply to international arrivals who have been in ‘red list’ countries (from where travel direct to the UK is currently banned) and ‘amber list’ countries from where travel is not banned) within the previous 10 days.

All children under 5 are exempt from testing.

Published 13 February 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do