Countering Illegal Use of UAS Around Prisons and Sensitive Sites
Seeking low-collateral solutions to counter hostile Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), used for contraband delivery, surveillance near prisons and sensitive sites
Documents
Details
Introduction
This UKDI (UKDI) competition is run on behalf of Ministry of Justice (MOJ), His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Home Office, Police, Innovate UK and wider UK security stakeholders.
It is seeking proposals that offer innovative, low-collateral solutions to counter or defeat hostile drones targeting secure sites and locations. Drones, or ‘uncrewed aerial systems’ (UAS), pose a growing challenge when used for contraband delivery, surveillance and disruption near prisons, sensitive sites or critical national infrastructure, including in congested urban areas.
The end-users for the solutions would include HMPPS security teams , MOD, police, law enforcement agencies, and operational staff, these groups need solutions to work alongside existing ‘last line of defence’ technology that are activated when other mitigation measures fail. This competition focuses on two competition challenge areas:
Challenge 1: Higher TRL Solutions
- must reach technology readiness level(TRL) 7 by the end of the project.
- maximum project length is within 3-6 months
Challenge 2: Medium TRL Concepts for Future Capability
- must reach TRL 4 or 5
- maximum project length 12 months
Competition key information
|Key Information
|Competition Details
|Submission deadline
|12:00 Midday on 31 March 2026 (BST)
|Total funding available
|Up to £1.85m (excluding VAT). A number of proposals may be funded.
|Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
|Challenge 1 must reach TRL7 and Challenge 2 must reach TRL4 or 5
|Contract start month
|Aim to start mid-July 2026
|Project duration
|Equal to or less than 12 months
|Cyber Risk Assessment (CRA) number and risk level
|RAR-LJCLJ3E, Cyber Risk Profile – Level 1
|Feedback release date
|20-May-2026
|Pre-sift criteria
|See Section 8 Pre-sift Criteria