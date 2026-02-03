Notice

Countering Illegal Use of UAS Around Prisons and Sensitive Sites

Seeking low-collateral solutions to counter hostile Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), used for contraband delivery, surveillance near prisons and sensitive sites

From:
UK Defence Innovation, Ministry of Justice, HM Prison and Probation Service, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Innovate UK
Published
3 February 2026

Competition Document: Countering Illegal Use of UAS Around Prisons and Sensitive Sites

Example Competition Contract

Introduction

This UKDI (UKDI) competition is run on behalf of Ministry of Justice (MOJ), His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Home Office, Police, Innovate UK and wider UK security stakeholders.

It is seeking proposals that offer innovative, low-collateral solutions to counter or defeat hostile drones targeting secure sites and locations. Drones, or ‘uncrewed aerial systems’ (UAS), pose a growing challenge when used for contraband delivery, surveillance and disruption near prisons, sensitive sites or critical national infrastructure, including in congested urban areas.

The end-users for the solutions would include HMPPS security teams , MOD, police, law enforcement agencies, and operational staff,  these groups need solutions to work alongside existing ‘last line of defence’ technology that are activated when other mitigation measures fail. This competition focuses on two competition challenge areas:

Challenge 1: Higher TRL Solutions

Challenge 2: Medium TRL Concepts for Future Capability

  • must reach TRL 4 or 5
  • maximum project length 12 months

Competition key information

Key Information Competition Details
Submission deadline 12:00 Midday on 31 March 2026 (BST)
Total funding available Up to £1.85m  (excluding VAT). A number of proposals may be funded.
Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Challenge 1 must reach TRL7 and Challenge  2 must reach TRL4 or 5
Contract start month Aim to start mid-July 2026
Project duration Equal to or less than 12 months
Cyber Risk Assessment (CRA) number and risk level RAR-LJCLJ3E, Cyber Risk Profile – Level 1
Feedback release date 20-May-2026
Pre-sift criteria See Section 8 Pre-sift Criteria

Updates to this page

