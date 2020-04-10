Policy paper
Coronavirus (COVID-19): personal protective equipment (PPE) plan
Cross-government UK-wide plan to ensure that critical personal protective equipment (PPE) is delivered to those on the frontline responding to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Documents
Details
The plan incorporates 3 strands:
- guidance: being clear who needs PPE and when, and who does not, based on UK clinical expertise and WHO standards. This will ensure workers on the frontline are able to do their jobs safely, while making sure PPE is only used when clinically necessary and isn’t wasted or stockpiled
- distribution: making sure those who need PPE can get it and at the right time. The government will ensure those who need critical PPE receive it as quickly as possible by setting up a new national supply system
- future supply: taking action to secure enough PPE to see us through the crisis. The actions are being taken to ensure we have enough critical PPE to last the UK through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, working alongside industry to boost future supply
Published 10 April 2020