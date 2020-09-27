Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Strategy: Stabilise and build resilience
The government's strategy for preparing for a second wave of COVID-19 covering supply and logistics for distribution of PPE.
This strategy sets out how the UK government is moving beyond the emergency COVID-19 response to stabilise and build resilience. It details how government is preparing for a second wave of COVID-19 or concurrent pandemic alongside usual seasonal pressures; we are confident we have secured enough supply for this winter period and that we have the processes and logistics in place to distribute PPE to where it is needed.