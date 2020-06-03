Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): how to self-isolate when you travel to the UK

Sets out how to self-isolate if you arrive in the UK on or after 8 June 2020. You will not be allowed to leave the place you’re staying for the first 14 days you’re in the UK.

Published 3 June 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): how to self-isolate when you travel to the UK

HTML

Details

If you arrive in the UK on or after 8 June 2020, you will not be allowed to leave the place you’re staying for the first 14 days you’re in the UK. This is known as ‘self-isolating’.

This guidance sets out:

  • who must self-isolate
  • how you should travel to the place where you are self-isolating
  • how to self-isolate
  • support to help you self-isolate
  • what to do if you get coronavirus symptoms
Published 3 June 2020