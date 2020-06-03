Coronavirus (COVID-19): how to self-isolate when you travel to the UK
Sets out how to self-isolate if you arrive in the UK on or after 8 June 2020. You will not be allowed to leave the place you’re staying for the first 14 days you’re in the UK.
Documents
Details
If you arrive in the UK on or after 8 June 2020, you will not be allowed to leave the place you’re staying for the first 14 days you’re in the UK. This is known as ‘self-isolating’.
This guidance sets out:
- who must self-isolate
- how you should travel to the place where you are self-isolating
- how to self-isolate
- support to help you self-isolate
- what to do if you get coronavirus symptoms
Published 3 June 2020