Air manoeuvre (JDN 1/20)

The ever-present nature of the air domain can be exploited by other domains to achieve a position of advantage. This is most evident when considering the contribution manoeuvre through the air can make to operations conducted in the land domain. These can be categorised as those launched from land into the land domain and those launched from the sea into the land domain. The purpose of this JDN is to explore and explain the fundamental principles of conducting such manoeuvre irrespective of starting locality.

Forces landed by air either by air assault or airborne operations from both the land and maritime domain have commonalities; light forces, with limited organic protection, mobility, firepower and sustainment. Both are required to plan and execute operations with another domain, therefore such operations are inherently joint by nature. Their planning and execution require matching available air assets to the force structure to provide air transport and fire support as required.

