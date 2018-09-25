Zero emission vehicles: funding to drive development and adoption

Up to £22 million is available for industry-led research and innovation that accelerates the uptake and use of zero-emission vehicles in the UK.

The competition is looking for low-cost, highly-integrated systems that support zero-emission journeys for cars and other vehicles including buses, motorbikes and large trucks.

The Office for Low Emission Vehicles is working with Innovate UK to deliver the funding.

Leading the transition to zero

UK government’s strategy to clean up transport, The Road to Zero, has an objective for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040.

In order to improve air quality and provide a better environment for people, there needs to be a massive expansion of infrastructure that supports clean technology and a leap forward in the development of cars, vans and trucks that produce low or zero emissions.

This competition will support government’s aim to accelerate adoption and grow a strong, clean economy, putting the UK at the forefront of the global market.

It will help to achieve government’s modern Industrial Strategy. One of the grand challenges is looking at transforming the movement of people, goods and services.

There are 3 opportunities to apply, depending on the stage and size of the project.

Support for multiple, collaborative projects

What’s the opportunity?

There is up to £16 million to fund multiple, collaborative research and development (R&D) projects. These should have a total value of less than £4 million.

Projects should focus on one of the following to:

advance power electronics, machines and drives for automotive applications

improve energy storage and management

develop lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures

create zero emission technologies that are highly disruptive

Small-scale R&D competition information

the competition is open, and the deadline for applications is midday on 6 December 2018

a UK business of any size can lead the project, working with other businesses, research organisations or third-sector organisations

total project costs can be between £250,000 and £4 million

businesses could get up to 70% of their eligible costs

projects should last between one and 3 years and start by June 2019

the best projects will be invited to interview between 18 to 22 February to progress their application

A single, large, high-value project

What’s the opportunity?

In addition to investing in multiple collaborative R&D projects, up to £4 million is on offer for a single, large, high-value research and development project.

The project should look at one of more of the following to:

disrupt conventional powertrain technology in vehicles

support the transition of UK internal combustion engine manufacturing capability into e-powertrain production

develop e-powertrain solutions that are not related to any conventional engine research and development work

integrate zero emission technologies with a conventional engine for demonstration purposes, at minor costs

Single project competition information

the competition is open, and the deadline for applications is midday on 6 December 2018

a UK business of any size can lead the project, working with other businesses, research organisations or third-sector organisations

the total project cost can be any amount, but the grant you can claim is limited to £4 million

funding for up to 70% of eligible project costs is available

the successful project should last between one and 3 years and start by June 2019

the best projects will be invited to interview between 18 to 22 February to progress their application

Feasibility studies

Testing the feasibility

The final competition has up to £2 million for feasibility studies.

Technologies could include:

the electrification of conventional powertrains, such as waste heat recovery systems and hybridisation

e-powertrains solutions that do not include costs related to any conventional engine R&D work

hydrogen innovations, for example, in fuel cells or electricity production

Feasibility studies competition information