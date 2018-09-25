Veterinary Medicines: Brexit ‘no deal’ Technical Notices

Earlier this summer the Prime Minister set out plans to publish a series of technical notices outlining preparations for the UK leaving the EU without agreement.

The government does not want or expect a ‘no deal’ scenario and is committed to achieving a deal with the EU. However it is right that, as a responsible government, we continue to prepare for all scenarios, including the unlikely event of ‘no deal’.

Following the publication of initial notices in August, the third tranche of notices published at the end of September includes three notices on veterinary medicines. The veterinary medicines technical notices can be accessed via the links below: