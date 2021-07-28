UK travel update: government waives quarantine for arrivals fully vaccinated from Europe and USA while also confirming international cruise restart

passengers fully vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the EMA and FDA in Europe and the USA will be able to travel to England from amber countries without having to quarantine on arrival from 4am 2 August

part of the second Global Travel Taskforce review, these latest changes will boost economy and make it easier for those vaccinated in Europe or USA to return to the England and unite with family and friends

updates include restart of international cruise sailings and bespoke testing programmes for certain groups of workers

The UK government has today (28 July 2021) announced that passengers arriving from amber countries who have been fully vaccinated in Europe ( EU Member States, European Free Trade Association countries and the European microstate countries of Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City) and the USA will not have to quarantine when entering England, as part of a range of new measures designed to continue to drive forward the reopening of international travel, set out as part of the second Global Travel Taskforce checkpoint review.

From 4am 2 August 2021, passengers who are fully vaccinated in the EU with vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency ( EMA ) or in the USA with vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ), or in the Swiss vaccination programme, will be able to travel to England without having to quarantine or take a day 8 test on arrival.

Amber arrivals who have been fully vaccinated in the USA and European countries will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before arrival into England, alongside a PCR test on or before day 2 after arrival. Separate rules will continue to apply for those arriving from France. Those vaccinated in the US will also need to provide proof of US residency. Passengers from all countries cannot travel to the UK unless they have completed a passenger locator form.

Following the close monitoring of epidemiological evidence, gained through the restart of the domestic cruise industry earlier this year, the UK government has also confirmed the go ahead for international cruise sailings to restart from England in line with Public Health England guidance. International cruise travel advice will be amended to encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad.

To further support the safe restart of international cruise travel, the government and cruise industry have signed a breakthrough memorandum of understanding ( MOU ) to help the industry build back from COVID-19 while protecting British nationals from future pandemic-related disruption.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

We’ve taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel and today is another important step forward. Whether you are a family reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic or a business benefiting from increased trade – this is progress we can all enjoy. We will of course continue to be guided by the latest scientific data but thanks to our world-leading domestic vaccination programme, we’re able to look to the future and start to rebuild key transatlantic routes with the US while further cementing ties with our European neighbours.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

Our vaccination programme is building a wall of defence against this virus so we can safely enjoy our freedoms again, with 7 in 10 adults in the UK now double jabbed. By reopening quarantine-free travel for travellers who have been fully vaccinated in European countries and the USA , we’re taking another step on the road to normality which will reunite friends and families and give UK businesses a boost.

We are also relaxing the testing requirements for certain critical workers, who by the nature of their work do not mix with the public or leave their vehicles helping free up running times by removing undue burdens.

All measures announced today will be kept under review and be guided by the latest data. Public health remains our top priority, and we will not hesitate to act should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed.

Travel continues to be different this summer, and while some restrictions remain in place passengers should expect their experience to be different and may face longer wait times than they are used to – although the government is making every effort to speed up queues safely. We will continue to rollout upgrades to our e-gates over the summer to automate checks for health requirements, with many e-gates already in operation and more to be added over the coming months to increase automated checks on passengers at airports.